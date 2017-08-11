Clearwater Lake Area Association potluck, meeting
CLEARWATER -- The Clearwater Lake Area Association’s annual Labor Day Weekend Meeting and Potluck Meal is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
The meeting follows the meal and includes an informational follow-up report in regard to the Clearwater Lake Area Association shoreline restoration project funded by the Enbridge Ecofootprint Grant.
The event will be held at Moore’s Garage, or eight houses east of the public access. Members and nonmembers welcome.