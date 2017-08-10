Theater and music at Lake Bemidji State Park
BEMIDJI -- A community theater play and folk band will perform at Lake Bemidji State Park this weekend.
At 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, Bemidji Community Theater returns with another Children's Theater production, "Fairytale Courtroom" by Dana Proulx. “This comedy shows the other side of several familiar fairy tales, when two of their biggest villains, the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch, are brought to trial,” a release said. The cast will be made up of local children. The performance is free, but a freewill donation will be accepted. The event is at the Amphitheater.
On Sunday, the Music Under the Pines series continues at 2 p.m. with The Papa Steve Band, which was started by Ric Hoff and Steve Ross in 2014. They are a three-piece folk rock band that writes and produces our own music and deliver variations and arrangements of cover songs such as Buffalo Springfield's classic song "For What It's Worth," "Can't Ya See" by Marshall Tucker Band, or "Angel from Montgomery" written by John Prine and made famous by Bonnie Raitt, a release said. This event also is in the Amphitheater.