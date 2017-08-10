Theater and music at Lake Bemidji State Park

On Sunday, the Music Under the Pines series continues at 2 p.m. with The Papa Steve Band, which was started by Ric Hoff and Steve Ross in 2014. They are a three-piece folk rock band that writes and produces our own music and deliver variations and arrangements of cover songs such as Buffalo Springfield's classic song "For What It's Worth," "Can't Ya See" by Marshall Tucker Band, or "Angel from Montgomery" written by John Prine and made famous by Bonnie Raitt, a release said. This event also is in the Amphitheater.