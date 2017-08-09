Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    After School Nature Club starts Sept. 11

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:10 a.m.
    BEMIDJI -- Does your child love plants, animals and nature?! The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department has started the After School Nature Club. Games, crafts and activities will be based off the state Department of Natural Resources’ Project Wild curriculum. The program runs Mondays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St. Cost is $5 per session of $30 for all eight weeks.

    This program is designed for youth in grades K-5. Max of 10 participants. A snack will be provided.

    For more information or to register visit  www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850 with any questions.

    Explore related topics:NewsUpcoming EventsBemidjiafter school nature clubCity of BemidjiParks and Recreation Department
    Advertisement