After School Nature Club starts Sept. 11
BEMIDJI -- Does your child love plants, animals and nature?! The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department has started the After School Nature Club. Games, crafts and activities will be based off the state Department of Natural Resources’ Project Wild curriculum. The program runs Mondays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St. Cost is $5 per session of $30 for all eight weeks.
This program is designed for youth in grades K-5. Max of 10 participants. A snack will be provided.
For more information or to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850 with any questions.