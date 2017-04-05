REACH support group scheduled for April 18
BEMIDJI -- The REACH family and friends support group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Hope House, 2014 7th Street SE. Bi-County CAP Supportive Housing Specialists Kirk Karstens and Sandy Wade will discuss programs that serve people with mental illness. At REACH, people learn from each other, exchange resources and discuss how to cope when a family member or friend has a mental illness.
Meetings are free and confidential. REACH is sponsored by Hope House and the Mental Health Association of Minnesota.
To find out more about REACH, call Hope House at (218) 444-6748. The REACH support group meets the third Tuesday of the month.