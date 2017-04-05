Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Evergreen anniversary benefit luncheon set for April 26

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:06 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Evergreen Youth and Family Services will celebrate 40 years of service to Bemidji area youth and families with a benefit luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Hampton Inn, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

    Corey Medina and friends will provide musical entertainment. There will also be a silent auction and door prize drawing. Free will donations will be accepted and will help continue the agency’s safety net of services, according to a release.

    Evergreen Youth and Family Services was established in 1977 and is a full-service youth and family support agency with a mission of “Strengthening Youth and Preserving Families.”  

    Explore related topics:NewsUpcoming EventsEvergreen Youth and Family Services
    Advertisement
    randomness