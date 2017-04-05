Evergreen anniversary benefit luncheon set for April 26
BEMIDJI -- Evergreen Youth and Family Services will celebrate 40 years of service to Bemidji area youth and families with a benefit luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Hampton Inn, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.
Corey Medina and friends will provide musical entertainment. There will also be a silent auction and door prize drawing. Free will donations will be accepted and will help continue the agency’s safety net of services, according to a release.
Evergreen Youth and Family Services was established in 1977 and is a full-service youth and family support agency with a mission of “Strengthening Youth and Preserving Families.”