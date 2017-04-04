Friends of Sanford Health hosts $6 jewelry sale

BEMIDJI -- Friends of Sanford Health will host a $6 jewelry sale from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the east lobby of Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne Street NW. The sale features a wide variety of jewelry, accessories and gifts for all ages.