Following the groundbreaking, the community is invited to celebrate with Watermark at Bemidji Brewing’s Community Pint Night program set for 5 to 7 p.m. at the brewery, 211 America Ave NW.

During the program, $1 from every tap beverage sold will be donated to the art center.

Watermark Art Center is a member-supported nonprofit that has operated in downtown Bemidji since 1982. Recently, the art center purchased the former Lakeside Luekens grocery store and is currently accepting donations for the Make Your Mark campaign to transform the building into a cutting-edge art center. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org.