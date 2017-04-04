Itasca State Park naturalist programs for April
PARK RAPIDS -- Two naturalist program will take place in the month of April at Itasca State Park, 36750 Main Park Drive in Park Rapids.
- Circle Time Under the Pines: B is for Blue jays and Birds will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Classroom. The program is intended for children between 2 and 5 years of age. Attendees will explore and have fun at Itasca as they learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts, and outdoor discovery. Bring outdoor clothes, including snow pants and boots. If weather permits, part of the program will be exploring the outdoors. Adults must accompany children.
- Itasca to Hubbel Pond Series Hike #1 will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The program will meet at the North Country Trail Head at the South Entrance of Itasca State Park at 12:30 p.m. The North Country Trail hiking group will begin their first of 12 hikes in the “Itasca to Hubbel Pond” series. This 6.5 mile hike will travel through the south section of Itasca State Park. Portions of the trail will be strenuous and attendees should dress for being outdoors, including sturdy boots that can get wet/muddy, water, energy snack, sunscreen, hat, sunglasses, insect repellent- including tick gaiters and hiking or trekking poles.