Trains at the Depot event scheduled for Saturday

BEMIDJI -- The Northern Iron Horse Railroad Society and the Beltrami County Historical Society will host “Trains at the Depot” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW. There will be several operating model railroad layouts on display in several different scales. Photography and video displays will also be presented. Standard History Center admission applies. For more information, contact Chris Muller at (218) 556-7542.