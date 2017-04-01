BCT Play It Forward campaign
BEMIDJI -- During Bemidji Community Theater’s production run of “Dragonsong,” there will be a silent auction. Items in the auction include original pieces of art by Gallery North artists. Profits will be included in the Play It Forward campaign that the theater does in connection with its children’s show. This year, profits will go to Evergreen Youth and Family Services, according to a release.
Other items available for purchase include the Dragon Coloring Book with illustrations drawn by members of the cast, their friends and teachers.