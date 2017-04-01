NELL program by author Patrick Mader

FOSSTON -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning (NELL) will offer its second program of the spring season with a program about some of the 57 Minnesotans who have competed in elite sporting events like the Olympics. “Minnesota Gold: Conversations with Northland Athletes competing on the world stage” by author Patrick Mader will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Kingo Lutheran Church, 220 Johnson Ave. N in Fosston. Mader will share conversations he’s had with Minnesota athletes who have “gone for the gold.” NELL programs are free and open to all ages. For more information contact Tamara Edevold, program coordinator at (218) 694-2856