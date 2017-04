BEMIDJI -- In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the fifth annual Zumba Master Class Charity Event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Knockout Fit Club, 1008 Paul Bunyan Drive NW No. 6. Cost is $10, with 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit the local Project Lifesaver. For more information about Zumba or about the event, call (218) 444-3897 or www.knockoutfitclub.com.