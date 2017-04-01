ALL presentation features Maggie Carlson
BEMIDJI -- Maggie Carlson, Turtle River historian, Bemidji schools and BSU educator, will present at Adventures in Lifelong Learning meeting scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. Carlson will present on "The Red Lake and Leech Lake Trails.”
All are welcome, refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. For information and weather announcements, search for Adventures in Lifelong Learning-Bemidji on Facebook or call Al at (218) 760-5281.