BEMIDJI -- The annual Boy Scout pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Minnesota Ave. NW. Pancakes will be cooked and served by Bemidji Boy Scout Troop 25. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, egg bake and beverages. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children between 6 and 12 years of age and free for children younger than 6. For more information, call (218) 751-1404.