BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will continue to offer free Senior Surf computer training classes, according to a release.

Classes will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 and 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. Space is limited; call (218) 751-3963 to reserve a session.