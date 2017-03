BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library hosts a book club for both adults and teens that enjoy reading young adult books. The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Library, 509 America Ave. NW. The book for April’s discussion will be “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” by John Tiffany and Jack Thorne, based on the story by J.K. Rowling. Participants can stop by the Bemidji Public Library to pick up a copy of the book.