Habitat for Humanity hosts orientation sessions
BEMIDJI -- Northwoods Habitat for Humanity will host three homebuyer orientation sessions in April. Sessions will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the meeting room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW and at noon Thursday, April 13, at Lueken's Village Foods North, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. During the orientation sessions, there will be application assistance available.
This summer, Habitat will build one new home in Bemidji and will rehab a home that has been deeded back. In order to continue to build, Habitat is seeking families who qualify for the homebuyer program. For more information, visit www.habitatbemidji.org