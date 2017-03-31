Habitat for Humanity hosts orientation sessions

BEMIDJI -- Northwoods Habitat for Humanity will host three homebuyer orientation sessions in April. Sessions will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the meeting room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW and at noon Thursday, April 13, at Lueken's Village Foods North, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. During the orientation sessions, there will be application assistance available.