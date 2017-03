WILTON -- Sacred Heart Church of Wilton will host a fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the social hall at the church, 135 Third St. in Wilton. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support the church and local community, according to a release. A luncheon of barbecues, hotdogs, chips and dessert will also be available.