Our Redeemer’s hosts Palm Sunday pancake supper
PUPOSKY -- Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church will host a Palm Sunday pancake supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the church, 1214 Durand Drive NW in Puposky. The church youth will be serving sausage, hash browns, coffee, juice and pancakes with real maple syrup.
A free-will offering will be collected. Proceeds will be used to send area youth to Pathways Bible Camp. Tickets are on sale now for a handmade quilt made by Donna St. Peter with proceeds going to the camp fund.
Craft and baked goods will also be for sale along with a silent auction and raffle. There will be kid’s activities available, egg coloring and a fish pond.