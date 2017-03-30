Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship meeting Saturday
BEMIDJI -- The monthly meeting of the Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, 4111 Technology Drive NW.
The guest speaker will be Gus Booth, who pastors a church of more than 300 people in Warroad, Minn. After graduating from BSU with a degree in Human Resource Management, the Lord called him into the ministry. Now in his 17th year, he is just as excited to minister as he was when he began, a release said. Men and women of all ages are welcome to attend.