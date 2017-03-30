BEMIDJI -- Kids in Motion Day Camps will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 to Aug. 18 at Diamond Point Park. Extended hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Early bird cost is $110 per week, with $15 for extended care. Scholarships are available. Each week campers will experience a different theme on which all activities and games will be based. Registration will open Sunday, April 3, and information can also be found at the Summer Camp Resource Fair on Saturday, April 8. There is a maximum of 24 spots per week. For more information, call (218) 333-1850.