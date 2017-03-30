Theater Day Camps set

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Theater are teaming up to offer a variety of summer theatre day camp options. Camps will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5 to 16 at BSU Bangsberg Theater. Cost is $75, with the option of adding on to make it a full day camp. Options include Level 1 Skill Building and Performance, Advanced Performance, Out of the Box script writing and performance and a tech option. Each camp will be putting on a performance at the end of camp. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or visit City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, (218) 333-1857.