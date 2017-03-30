Two Skywarn classes scheduled in April

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management will be offering two Skywarn classes in April. Class will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Alaska Volunteer Fire Department, 28982 Alaska Lane NW in Puposky and at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Law Enforcement Center – Emergency Operation Center, 613 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji. Classes are free, open to the public and there are no prerequisites. Classes last approximately two hours and participants need to attend only one session. For more information, contact Christopher Muller, Emergency Services Director, at chris.muller@co.beltrami.mn.us or (218) 333-8386.