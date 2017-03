CASS LAKE -- The Cass Lake Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Cass Lake Senior Center. Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children between 6 and 12 years of age and free for children younger than 6. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. Proceeds will benefit local Local Club projects, according to a release.