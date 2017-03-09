Sturgis motorcycle rally offering new website

"When visitors, vendors, and sponsors are planning their Sturgis Motorcycle Rally experience, it’s very important that they find the information they need quickly",” said Jerry Cole, rally and events director.

Sturgis has a reputation for being the largest motorcycle rally in the world.

The new website features current information about rally activities, entertainment schedules, and vending options. More information will be added almost daily as the August rally nears, Cole said.

The website has more than 1.3 million users, he said.