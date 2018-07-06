Work continues to move southwestern Minn. bog

A floating bog estimated to be the size of a football field had first entered the narrow channel between the two popular recreational lakes in 2016.

Last month, a crew led by Kevin Lundberg was able to remove a 20- to 30-foot-wide section of the bog to create an opening wide enough to allow passage by some boats.

Pieces were staked in a southwest corner of Norway Lake and will be placed on state-owned land with the permission of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and eventually removed.