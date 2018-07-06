Search
    Work continues to move southwestern Minn. bog

    By Carolyn Lange Today at 2:23 p.m.
    Efforts were underway Friday morning to move a bog on Norway Lake in northern Kandiyohi County. The bog is impeding boat traffic through the channel between Games Lake and Norway Lake.
    WILLMAR, Minn.—Efforts were underway Friday morning, July 6, to move a bog on Norway Lake in northern Kandiyohi County. The bog is currently impeding boat traffic through the channel between Games Lake and Norway Lake, north of Willmar.

    A floating bog estimated to be the size of a football field had first entered the narrow channel between the two popular recreational lakes in 2016.

    Last month, a crew led by Kevin Lundberg was able to remove a 20- to 30-foot-wide section of the bog to create an opening wide enough to allow passage by some boats.

    Pieces were staked in a southwest corner of Norway Lake and will be placed on state-owned land with the permission of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and eventually removed.

