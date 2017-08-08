Love Water Not Oil tour concert Thursday in Bemidji

The Love Water Not Oil Tour, which is organized by the environmentalist group Honor the Earth, started July 9 in Madison, Wis., and moved east through Minnesota, with stops in places such as Duluth, McGregor and Pine River. Last year's tour also ended in Bemidji.

The End of the Line concert will feature emcee Annie Humphrey with performances by Sister Tree and Thomas X. The event at Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW, starts with a dinner and social hour at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost is a suggested $20 donation.

This year's tour expanded in order to fight the proposed expansion of energy company Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline. The current Line 3, built in the 1960s, runs from Alberta, Canada, through northern Minnesota to Superior, Wis. Enbridge hopes to decommission the aging line and build a new one; Honor the Earth opposes the plan.

For more information, visit www.honorearth.org/events.