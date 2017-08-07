Leech Lake police: Missing woman last seen in Bemidji
LEECH LAKE -- Leech Lake police are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Kelly Nanette Headbird was last seen by family members in Bemidji on July 25. Family members are concerned about her health and welfare, the post said.
The post did not say where Headbird currently lives and did not include her race, height or weight, but pictures show that she has brown eyes and brown or black hair. She recently cut her hair to above shoulder-length, the post said.
Anyone with information about Headbird’s whereabouts should contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 335-8277.