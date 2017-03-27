School bus damaged in Polk County crash
GULLY—No one was seriously injured Monday morning after an SUV broadsided a school bus carrying students.
According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at about 7:23 a.m. when the driver of a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, which was traveling south on Polk County Road 2, did not stop at a stop sign and hit the school bus, which had been driving east on State Highway 92 and was turning onto County Road 2.
Wayne Olson, the superintendent of Clearbrook-Gonvick schools, said children of various ages had been riding the bus when it was hit, though none suffered injuries more serious than bumps and bruises.
The driver of the SUV, 53-year-old Scott Alan Aune, Grygla, Minn., suffered non-life threatening injuries. Olson said the school bus sustained significant damage.