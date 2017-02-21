UPDATED: Officials warn of unsafe ice conditions

Several Cass County landings, including on Leech Lake are reported to be in poor condition, Burch said in a news release.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a full size pickup that dropped its front end into quickly eroding ice at the Walker City Park landing, a popular and heavily traveled landing on Leech Lake, the release said. There were no injuries associated with the event and the pickup was removed. The area has been barricaded and taped off.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office urges extreme caution while traversing on area lakes as there are reports of large ice cracks opening up, and people should monitor landings closely as conditions are quickly changing. Warm temperatures and rain are forecasted for the next few days, today’s forecast in the Bemidji and Walker areas is for 50 degrees, and local officials say they will continue to monitor the lakes situation.

On Tuesday, a truck was stuck in the ice on Lake Bemidji near the access by Paul Bunyan Park in downtown Bemidji.

Check back here for more on this developing story.