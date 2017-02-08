Cass County Board: Policy set for Eelpout Festival cleanup

With this in mind, Cass County has tried a variety of approaches to get Eelpout Festival promoters over the last 37 years to clean up Leech Lake ice after the annual ice fishing festival and related partying.

Environmental services and sheriff's department employees and Sentence to Service jail inmates have ended up helping promoters clean up after the event many years. Stuff left behind can include trash, garbage, human waste and old sofas.

Things have improved since it began, but not fully.

Since Jared Olson became event director of Walker Eelpout Festival LLC, the event ownership has hired a private company to provide portable outhouses throughout the camping area and to service those frequently during the multi-day event.

The sheriff issues an "Event on the Waters" permit each year for this event.

The county board has tried a variety of approaches to get promoters to clean up after the event.

Tuesday, the board set a policy for this year's Feb. 23-25 event that Administrator Joshua Stevenson said generally follows the board's past practices.

While it does give Olson the option to pay a clean-up deposit to the county to cover after-event clean-up, it also gives a new option to pay the county nothing for clean-up, but instead to hire a private company to do the clean-up.

It also requires other vendors at the event such as restaurants like Chase on the Lake and Charlie's and other smaller vendors to partner with Olson on the clean-up plan and pay him toward the clean-up company. Their other option would be to pay the county a $5,000 deposit to ensure the lake is fully cleaned.

If Olson opts not to pay the county a non-refundable $8,500 deposit and hires the private company to clean trash along with hiring a portable outhouse company, he must first submit this plan to the county before the sheriff issues him the annual event permit.

The county's environmental services department will monitor compliance with the use of private services for both sanitation and garbage/trash removal and inspect the ice condition following the event.

Stevenson said one company available for the trash/garbage removal has also worked for events such as WE Fest and for block parties in the Twin Cities area.