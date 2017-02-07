Search
    Crosby man dies in snowmobile crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:59 a.m.

    CROSBY—A 21-year-old Crosby man was killed Friday when his snowmobile catapulted through the air and collided with trees.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported the crash occurred about 4:10 p.m. Friday on the 23000 block of County Highway 31.

    The victim, Brandon Harwig, 21, was traveling south in the ditch of County Highway 31 south of Cuyuna when he struck an approach and then trees. Harwig was riding with a friend, who found Harwig after the crash and called 911.

    Harwig was transported to the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

    The sheriff's office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Deerwood Police Department and the Crosby Police Department.

