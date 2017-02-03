The festival is “one of the oldest ongoing ethnic festivals in the United States,” Vivian Williams said. She has helped organize the festival for more than two decades. And, at age 85, she has been part of most of them.

“It’s a fun, family thing,” Williams said. “Where else can you park for free, slide for free, have a carriage ride for free? The only thing you have to pay for is to eat.”

For 80 years, Finns and non-Finns alike have gathered at the Loon Lake Community Center to visit, eat pea soup and cardamom biscuits, and slide. A core group of volunteers spends days packing slush into two long ice slides, then carefully misting them to build up and smooth out the ice.

Craig Antilla, known to most as “Anti,” has organized the ice slide construction for, oh, 10 or 15 years, he can’t quite remember. He learned to do it from the previous ice slide maker, who likely learned it from another ice slide maker.

“It’s hard to find help, because it’s hard work,” said Antilla, who by day works for an Ely logging company. This time of year, he’s often misting the ice slides for an hour or so at night. The recent spell of warm weather meant that the slide-building crew had some patchwork to do. Volunteers mixed slush in 5-gallon pails and added it where needed.

There has been a year or two when Loon Lake refused to freeze by the first weekend in February, rendering it unsafe for sledders. But most years, enough volunteers show up, each wearing cleated boots to keep from slipping as they work up and down along the steep hill. It can be hard, cold, sloppy work.

Why do it?

“I was down the hill many times while I was growing up,” Antilla said. Now 57, he still takes his turn on the slide, usually with a young family member sitting on the sled in front of him.

The festival has its roots in the pagan tradition of celebrating the beginning of the end of winter. To those long-ago Finns, who endured cold and dark winters on par with those of northern Minnesota, a Laskiainen festival was a time to gather, feast and start thinking about spring. Men, women and children would take turns sliding down a snowy hill — whoever slid the farthest was bound (so the superstition went) to have the best flax harvest that summer.

Flax harvesting and sliding aside, there are other reasons the sliding festival has held on so long.

“It’s February, and people have been in their houses, all cramped up,” said Jimmy Jones, the caretaker at the Loon Lake Community Center. “This is something fun to do outside.”

Over the years, event planners have added a basketball tournament and evening programs and dances for a small fee. But the core of the festival, the ice slide, has always been open to anyone with a sled or a chunk of cardboard.

“We used to have a bumpety-bump slide, with curves and lots of bumps on it,” Williams said. “You went down on a piece of cardboard, we didn’t have plastic sleds.”

Today’s slides are straight and long — and fast. This year, Loon Lake has frozen hard and slick, and Antilla anticipates sledders that make it down the slide without tipping over will shoot far out onto the lake.

Once the festival is over, the ice slides will remain for anyone who would like to use them. They stay until they melt, and the slide crew can take a break until next January. Antilla said he always needs more help, particularly as the group ages.

Ian Ramfjord started out as a Laskiainen “waterboy” when he was 12 years old — charged with filling the buckets and tubs used to make slush.

Today, he’s a reliable volunteer, helping to make the slides, water the slides and helping sledders enter and exit the slide area.

“Anti asked my brother to help, and both of us got roped into it,” Ramfjord said. Now 16, Ramfjord said he likes listening to the older generation joke and swap stories — like the time a few of them rocketed down the slide on ice skates, with mixed results — while they pack slush.

The work is hard, but he has taken to it. And Antilla appreciates the young help. It will take more Ians to keep the tradition going another 80 or so years.