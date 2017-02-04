Rep. Bliss to host coffee meeting
BEMIDJI -- State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, will host an informal coffee meeting for District 5A residents to discuss state legislative issues from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Rafael’s Cafe Bakery, 319 Minnesota Ave. in Bemidji. Bliss began his first term in the Minnesota House last month.
“A top priority of mine as a legislator is to remain in touch with the people I represent and face-to-face meetings are very important to me in that regard,” Bliss said in a release.