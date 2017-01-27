“Many who can benefit from PrEP aren’t taking it,” said Japhet Nyakundi of the Minnesota Department of Health. “It’s under prescribed and underutilized.”

PrEP is shorthand for “pre-exposure prophylaxis,” a drug that goes by the brand name Truvada. Approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2012 for reducing the risk of sexually acquired HIV infection, Truvada has been shown by various studies to be between 75 and 92 percent effective when taken consistently, said Dr. Andrew Thompson, an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke’s hospital.

PrEP has been in the news this month, particularly in Europe, where the drug has been given credit for a drop of more than 40 percent in HIV diagnoses last year at the largest sexual health clinic in London, according to the United Kingdom publication New Scientist.

Truvada is available in London, but not through the country’s National Health Service, New Scientist reported. So most users in England are getting a much cheaper variation through online pharmacies in India and Switzerland via a UK website called I Want PrEP Now.

Truvada, or PrEP, is recommended for individuals at high risk for HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS, Thompson said. That includes people with multiple sexual partners and drug users who are sharing needles, he said.

Condom use is effective for preventing sexual transmission of HIV. But “people don’t always want to use condoms, or they’re intoxicated” and forget, Thompson said.

“Nine out of 10 contract (HIV) when they’re high or drunk,” said Maggie Kazel of the Rural AIDS Action Network in Duluth.

But Truvada, too, has to be used consistently.

“It’s very effective,” Thompson said. “The problem is adherence, as it is with everything. Do you take it every day?”

Side effects are minimal, Thompson said. “One of the major medical journals had an editorial that likened it to be about as safe as an aspirin.”

Still, there are caveats. It doesn’t prevent any sexually transmitted diseases besides HIV/AIDS, Thompson said. It’s also expensive, coming in at a little more than $1,500 for a 30-dose supply, according to drugs.com and lgbtweekly.com. No generic version of the drug is available in the U.S.

He would be concerned about people acquiring online forms of PrEP, Thompson said.

“The whole point is they should see a physician, talk about their risk and do some screening,” he said. “People doing this on their own or over the counter could get into some trouble.”

Truvada’s maker, Gideon Sciences of Foster City, Calif., offers a payment assistance plan for those in financial hardship. Also, Thompson said, most insurers provide at least partial coverage, because they recognize the value.

“Treating HIV over a lifetime is very expensive because we don’t have a cure, we have a lifelong treatment,” Thompson said.

Paying for prevention is likely to produce a significant savings, he said, because “those people who are at high risk probably won’t remain in that high-risk behavior category forever. There’s probably a defined time period.”

Nonetheless, insurance coverage didn’t come without some pushing, said Andy Birkey, communications manager for the Minnesota AIDS Project.

“With a few health insurers in the state of Minnesota we had to apply some pressure and say this is important to our community,” he said.

But the real issue, according to people interviewed for this story, is awareness.

“People don’t know about it,” said Nyakundi, who is in the health department’s Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division. “Providers are not willing to prescribe it or they are not familiar with it.”

In Minnesota, awareness efforts have been focused on the Twin Cities, where the incidence of HIV is much higher than in the rest of the state.

Of the 294 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Minnesota in 2015, 93 were in Minneapolis, according to state health department data. Only 37 came from outside the Twin Cities metro area.

The Minnesota AIDS Project recently added a full-time staffer who educates people about PrEP, Birkey said, but the staffer’s work is focused on the metro area. “We do a tiny bit that is focused out of our Duluth office,” he said.

The health department’s HIV prevention grants are overwhelmingly targeted toward the metro area, but two are focused on Greater Minnesota. One, for Lutheran Social Service in Duluth, targets high-risk youth. The other is for the Rural AIDS Action Network, which has offices in Duluth and Grand Rapids.

Clients at the Duluth office are told about Truvada, said Maggie Kazel of that office. But some are hesitant.

“We have three people who are on the fence thinking about it,” she said. “I think people get overwhelmed and they throw up certain barriers … to just slow the process down.”

She gets that, Kazel said.

“I’m conservative when it comes to taking medications,” she said. “Adding a new chemical to our body — I can totally understand people being careful.”

Does taking the one dose of Truvada daily serve as a license for risky behavior?

“It has the potential to, I think,” Thompson said. “It decreases people’s anxiety, which may decrease condom use. … In the end though, I think what matters is what’s effective. If we can decrease the number of infections, that’s a worthy goal. And it’s been shown to work, so I conclude that it’s a good tool to have.”