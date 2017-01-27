Search
    Pipeline protest closes Twin Cities bridge

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:21 p.m.

    MINNEAPOLIS -- Protesters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday, Jan. 27, met on the Lake Street-Marshall Bridge to rally against President Donald Trump’s orders earlier this week to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.

    Around 4 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said in a Twitter post that Lake Street was closed, showing a photo of protesters gathered across all four lanes of the bridge.

    At 5 p.m. the police department tweeted the group had left the bridge and traffic resumed.

