Pipeline protest closes Twin Cities bridge
MINNEAPOLIS -- Protesters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday, Jan. 27, met on the Lake Street-Marshall Bridge to rally against President Donald Trump’s orders earlier this week to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
Around 4 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said in a Twitter post that Lake Street was closed, showing a photo of protesters gathered across all four lanes of the bridge.
At 5 p.m. the police department tweeted the group had left the bridge and traffic resumed.