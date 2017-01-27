"I think it's going to open up a lot of doors," said Arctic Cat employee Jennifer Balardi.

She seemed optimistic about the $247 million sale as she left the plant Thursday.

It's an attitude others in Thief River Falls and in the industry expressed, a sentiment that being owned by a large, wealthy company such as Textron could be positive. But for now, the fate of the plant, which employs about 1,250 in a town of around 8,700, is unclear.

"We're a bit like a shaken up snow globe right now," said Al Grzadzielewski, who owns the Black Cat Sports Bar and Grill across Brooks Avenue from the plant.

Inside Black Cat, there's no doubt about where the town's loyalty lies. Vintage Arctic Cat racing banners and posters of models from the 1970s and '80s blanket the walls.

Grzadzielewski said the acquisition could lead to more products being produced at the plant, which could help make work more steady for Arctic Cat employees, who often receive temporary layoffs in between production of snowmobile, side-by-side vehicles and ATVs.

"The thing I worry about is the local employees, the people that come eat here, are they still going to have work?" he said.

Arctic Cat was founded in Thief River Falls in 1960 and was based there until it moved its headquarters to Plymouth, Minn., in 2007. The company moved its headquarters from the suburbs to Minneapolis in 2016.

Company revenue was $633 million last fiscal year, and Arctic Cat has posted a loss in six of the past eight quarters while its revenue has declined in seven of them. It has missed analysts' estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. said Wednesday its push into the recreational vehicle market would offset slowing sales of business jets amid sluggish global growth.

This is not the first venture for Textron into the Minnesota snowmobile market. The company owned Arctic Cat rival Polaris from 1968 to 1981.

In Grand Forks, Revolutions Power Sports owner and general manager Travis Burke said he was not surprised to learn of Arctic Cat's sale. Revolutions is not a Arctic Cat dealer, but he said the sale should help the iconic snowmobile brand stay afloat.

"Now they're kind of under a more stable parent company," Burke said.

He mentioned that because Arctic Cat only sells a few types of products, its dealers often feel pressured to sell. If they can also sell dealers Textron products, they might be able to diversify their supply, he said.

"I think it's probably better for the dealers and better for the employees," Burke said.

The brand has a loyal following, Burke said, and he believes Textron will keep the brand name alive.

Reuters Media contributed to this story.