The sentence follows a trial in U.S. District Court for Michael Antwain Modisett, 34, also known as “MOE,” who was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin.

According to information provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

In late 2012, Modisett began supplying individuals in the Fargo-Moorhead area with large amounts of heroin.

Modisett continued to run the operation while living in a halfway house in the Minneapolis area.

His distributors in the Fargo-Moorhead area would contact Modisett. Modisett would get them in contact with associates who would deliver large quantities of heroin to the Fargo-Moorhead area distributors.

The local distributors would sell the heroin and wire money to Modisett, or send cash to Minneapolis.

Including Modisett, a total of eight individuals have been convicted in U.S. District Court in North Dakota for their roles in the conspiracy.