Christopher Hilary Lunski, 27, has been charged with one count of child abuse, a Class C felony. He made his initial appearance in court Monday.

According to an affidavit, Lunski had his 14-year-old nephew drive him Sunday to pick up his 2-year-old son from a babysitter. The nephew told police he then drove Lunski to Larimore, N.D., to look at a snowmobile. He said Lunski was drinking beer and vodka in the car. On the way home from Larimore, the nephew said Lunski made him pull over so he could drive.

The nephew told police Lunski was reaching 100-mph speeds and driving erratically on the way back to Grand Forks. When they stopped at Wal-Mart, police say the nephew took the car keys away.

Lunski then grabbed his toddler and put him in a shopping cart and attempted to push him home. Police say the child was not dressed for the 34-degree weather and was noticeably cold when they encountered Lunski.

Police also noted that Lunski was visibly intoxicated and say he admitted to having six vodkas that evening.

Lunski's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27.