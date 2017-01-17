Brock Dale Strommen, 29, was on trial for the death of John Henry Torres, who died following an altercation outside of a Crookston bar Christmas Day 2015.

Strommen was also found not guilty of fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, but was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He took the stand Tuesday to tell jurors why he shoved the man he claims was agitating him.

Torres, 36, was fatally injured after striking his head outside of Captain Crooks bar on Dec. 25, 2015. He died at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on Jan. 1, 2016, from blunt force cranial-cerebral trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to testimony from a medical examiner.

Strommen was the only witness for the defense. The jury went into deliberations about 1:15 p.m., after about two hours of closing arguments. They reached a verdict about 5 p.m.

As the clerk read the verdict, sobs arose from both sides of the room. Tears of relief from the Strommen family, wails of anguish from friends and relatives of Torres. Strommen, wearing a red shirt and charcoal and red striped tie, hunkered over in his chair and put his head in his hands briefly.

Torres’ fiancee, Rita Saenz, burst into tears.

His aunt, Belen Juarez, said the family is in shock.

“Very hurt, very disappointed and very hopeless,” Juarez described her feelings on the verdict.

She said the family felt enough evidence had been presented to convict Strommen.

“I thought for sure something was going to come up in our favor,” she said.

Judge Tamara Yon set Strommen’s sentencing date for Feb. 14.

Strommen remains in jail for his second-degree driving under the influence charge from July 31. Yon agreed to reduce the bail on that charge from $100,000 cash to $12,000 cash without conditions or $4,000 cash with the stipulation he not drink, go to bars or take any nonprescribed drugs, among others.

Strommen testifies

Strommen testified that he did not know Torres or any of his companions before that Christmas evening, but that he had negative interactions with them throughout the night. He testified Torres’ party had made negative comments about him the entire night.

“I kind of knew they were talking toward me,” Strommen said.

He did not recall what was said. A review of three-plus hours of footage from inside Captain Crooks reviewed Friday did not show Strommen interacting with Torres or his party, but does show Strommen walking past the group.

Strommen said he left the bar to have a cigarette about 11:30 p.m. and that he believed he was alone. He testified that Torres came outside a short while later, and that Torres began to yell at him. He could not recall what was yelled.

“I said ‘Leave me alone,’ ” Strommen said.

After three or four attempts to tell Torres to leave him be, Strommen said he took action.

“I pushed him out of my way,” Strommen said.

He characterized the push as one-handed and testified that he did not see Torres fall.

“He probably stumbled on the ice,” Strommen said.

Video evidence from the bar indicates that Strommen, his brother Zachary Strommen, his friend Nicholas Erdmann, Torres and Torres’ friend Michael Ramirez were all outside during the incident.

Strommen testified that he was next assaulted by Torres’ friends outside the bar. He said he was punched in the nose and bled and that he was kicked while on the ground.

In cross examination, assistant Polk County Attorney Andrew Johnson poked at discrepancies between Strommen’s testimony at trial, his testimony to the grand jury in March and his statements to police investigators. He also asked why Strommen said Torres provoked him when the video surveillance from the bar did not show the two interacting. Strommen had told Crookston Police investigator Travis Halverson that Torres had harassed him in the bar for more than an hour.

“All of these things can’t be true, can they?” Johnson asked.

Strommen said they could be.

Closing arguments

In his closing statement, Johnson implored jurors to find Strommen guilty in a 75-minute long recap of the facts of the case and a thorough explanation of the charges.

Johnson argued that testimony given by Strommen that Torres had been “hounding him” was “absolutely false” upon viewing video evidence from inside the bar.

He said it was not debatable that Strommen had pushed Torres and that any nonconsensual physical contact warrants a fifth-degree assault in Minnesota. He reminded the jury that first-degree manslaughter is any fifth-degree assault that results in death. Intent is not part of the state’s burden to prove guilt.

“The evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the push was a considerable factor in Mr. Torres’ death,” Johnson said.

Strommen’s attorney, Kerry Rosenquist, agreed with Johnson that Torres had died from blunt force trauma to the head, but said his client’s push did not constitute an assault.

“He pushed him simply to remove him from in front of him,” Rosenquist said. “He wanted him out of his face.”

“I’m asking you to find that Mr. Strommen did not intentionally cause bodily harm to Mr. Torres,” he told the jury.