Towing firm worker arrested after gun incident

According to information released by Moorhead Police Lt. Tory Jacobson:

The incident happened Monday afternoon when a person whose vehicle had been towed by Aggressive Towing and Recovery attempted to retrieve his vehicle.

A dispute arose between the customer and an employee of the towing company over how payment was to be made, but the customer ultimately paid the towing fee and proceeded to an area where his vehicle was being kept, Jacobson said.

Based on what the customer later told police, the verbal dispute between the customer and the employee of the towing company continued and at one point the towing company employee pulled a handgun from a holster and pointed it at the customer, Jacobson said.

The customer then fled the area and phoned police, Jacobson said, adding that an investigation led to the discovery of a handgun and the arrest of the towing company employee, who was identified by Jacobson as Taylor S. Butts, 30, of West Fargo.

Butts was taken to the Clay County Jail, where as of Tuesday morning he was being held on suspicion of second-degree assault and making terroristic threats, according to jail records.