    Bill would take gray wolves off endangered list

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:54 p.m.

    WASHINGTON -- Northern Minnesota U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson and U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, both Democrats,  and other members of Congress want management of the gray wolf to return to state control through a bill they have introduced..

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had tried to take wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming off the endangered species list, saying those populations had recovered sufficiently to allow resumed hunting under state management plans. But federal courts in 2014 reimposed federal protections under endangered species  for the wolves.

    Peterson said this leaves farmers and ranchers in the state without a legal avenue to protest thier livestock from problem wolves.

    “Choosing between protecting their livelihood or complying with a federal judicial decision is a choice no farmer should have to make. The gray wolf population should be managed by the states, where it belongs. This is practical, bipartisan legislation that balances safety with gray wolf management,” Peterson said.

    The bill introduced Tuesday by Peterson, Sean Duffy of Wisconsin and Liz Cheney of Wyoming would block the courts from intervening.

    Similar proposals failed to advance last year, partly due to White House opposition, but farmers and ranchers are hoping that changes under the Trump administration.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

