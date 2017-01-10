Bill would take gray wolves off endangered list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had tried to take wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming off the endangered species list, saying those populations had recovered sufficiently to allow resumed hunting under state management plans. But federal courts in 2014 reimposed federal protections under endangered species for the wolves.

Peterson said this leaves farmers and ranchers in the state without a legal avenue to protest thier livestock from problem wolves.

“Choosing between protecting their livelihood or complying with a federal judicial decision is a choice no farmer should have to make. The gray wolf population should be managed by the states, where it belongs. This is practical, bipartisan legislation that balances safety with gray wolf management,” Peterson said.

The bill introduced Tuesday by Peterson, Sean Duffy of Wisconsin and Liz Cheney of Wyoming would block the courts from intervening.

Similar proposals failed to advance last year, partly due to White House opposition, but farmers and ranchers are hoping that changes under the Trump administration.