Police: 2 charged in robbery near school

Mohamed Bue Radwan, 18, of St. Paul, and a 17-year-old boy, also from St. Paul, have been charged in Dakota County District Court with first-degree aggravated robbery.

Investigators have identified a third suspect and are looking for him, Eagan police officer Aaron Machtemes, the department spokesman, said Tuesday.

According to police, three teenagers — two 15-year-old boys and another who is 16 — told investigators they were robbed at gunpoint during a planned drug exchange with three other people in a parking lot at Northview Park, northwest of the high school and Dakota Hills Middle School, about 9:35 a.m. Jan. 3.

One of suspects pointed a gun at the juveniles and demanded valuables, police said. During the confrontation, a gun was fired into the air and the suspects fled. No one was injured.