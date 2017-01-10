Driver dies when his van hits semi on Interstate 94

Recommended for you

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Frederick Paul Meyer, 58, of Clearwater died when his Dodge Caravan struck the back of a semi on eastbound I-94 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The semi was hauling a large excavator and was stopped in traffic because of weather-related accidents.

Meyer then rear-ended the stopped semi. The collision happened a miles west of County Road 75.

The semi driver, Kelvin Glenn Bartlett, 55, of New Florence, Mo., was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.