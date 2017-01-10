Search
    Driver dies when his van hits semi on Interstate 94

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:48 p.m.

    CLEARWATER, Minn. -- A motorist was killed during wintry conditions Monday when a minivan rear-ended a stopped semi truck on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.

    According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Frederick Paul Meyer, 58, of Clearwater died when his Dodge Caravan struck the back of a semi on eastbound I-94 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

    The semi was hauling a large excavator and was stopped in traffic because of weather-related accidents.

    Meyer then rear-ended the stopped semi. The collision happened a miles west of County Road 75.

    The semi driver, Kelvin Glenn Bartlett, 55, of New Florence, Mo., was not injured.

    The crash remains under investigation.

