BASC sets board meetings for 2017

The collaborative establishes and supports programs that are aligned with three board-established priority areas: Behavioral Health, Maternal/Child Health and Educational Success, according to the organization’s website.

All board meetings are 10 to 11:30 a.m. on a Wednesday. Interested persons may contact the BASC office at (218) 333-8190 for location information. Dates are: Feb. 8; April 12; June 14; Aug. 9; Oct. 11; Dec. 13.