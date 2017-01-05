BASC sets board meetings for 2017
BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami Area Service Collaborative has set its board meeting dates for 2017.
The Beltrami Area Service Collaborative partners with area stakeholders to plan, implement and sustain prevention and early intervention services for the children and families of Beltrami County.
The collaborative establishes and supports programs that are aligned with three board-established priority areas: Behavioral Health, Maternal/Child Health and Educational Success, according to the organization’s website.
All board meetings are 10 to 11:30 a.m. on a Wednesday. Interested persons may contact the BASC office at (218) 333-8190 for location information. Dates are: Feb. 8; April 12; June 14; Aug. 9; Oct. 11; Dec. 13.