Court says Minnesota sex offender law OK

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota may continue to put some of the worst sex offenders in prison-like facilities after they complete their sentences, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The decision reverses a Minnesota-based federal judge's 2015 ruling that the practice was unconstitutional because it, in effect, extended prison sentences. However, the three-judge panel said the program is needed to protect Minnesotans.

About 700 sex offenders are in the program, and just six people have been released from it.

"I am very glad that we have received that ruling," Gov. Mark Dayton said Tuesday morning.

However, he said, he soon will propose actions that allow sex offenders to be released from the programs in St. Peter and Moose Lake state facilities.

The ruling "does not mean that we just go back to letting people be locked up over their lifetimes," Dayton said.

The state does not have places for sex offenders to stay, and with the Tuesday ruling the urgency of paying for more facilities likely will lose some steam.

"One of the problems we have is we don't have alterative placements for them," Dayton said. "That is expensive."

The governor said the ruling allows Minnesota to proceed at a pace that allows officials to better afford and manage changes.

State law allows indefinite detention of some of the most violent sex offenders. Differing from the local judge, the appeals court judges said they found no "egregious, malicious or sadistic" treatment.

Offenders who brought the suit could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The issue of keeping sex offenders locked up hit the spotlight after Dru Sjodin was kidnapped from a Grand Forks, N.D., mall parking lot Nov. 22, 2003. Her body was found the next spring in northwestern Minnesota.

The man convicted in her death, Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., had just been released from his sex offense sentence when the kidnapping occurred.

