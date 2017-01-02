Snowmobile crash kills one on North Shore

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said Wayne Gunnar Anderson was snowmobiling with a friend about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on County Road 8 just north of Grand Marais when he became separated from his machine and was struck by his friend’s machine.

When medical personnel and Cook County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, CPR was initiated and continued while Anderson was taken by Cook County Ambulance to North Shore Health in Grand Marais. He died there from his injuries. Eliasen said that while an autopsy report is pending, medical personnel believe Anderson died from a broken neck.

The snowmobilers had been traveling along a ditch at the time of the crash, Eliasen said, and both riders were ejected from their machines when they encountered deep crevices in the snow from a creek bed. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is continuing, Eliasen said.