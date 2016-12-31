Snow, ‘bitter cold’ on its way early next week

A map of expected snowfall shows the heaviest accumulations in the Bemidji and Fosston areas in Minnesota, where 8 to 12 inches could fall. A wider area stretching from Mayville, Grand Forks and Fargo in North Dakota to Detroit Lakes, Crookston and Park Rapids in Minnesota could see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while lesser amounts of 3 to 4 inches or 1 to 2 inches were forecast for northern parts of the states.

The Bemidji-area forecast called for a slight chance of snow on New Year’s Eve night, and a 30 percent chance of snow after 4 p.m. on Sunday. That snow will continue into Monday and through to Wednesday, with a 70 percent chance of snowfall forecast.

Blowing and drifting snow are expected Tuesday, followed by “bitter cold” temperatures lasting into mid-January, the weather service said. In the Bemidji area, the forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is 3 below zero.