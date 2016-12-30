Search
    Bomb squad disposes of dynamite found in rural Otter Tail County

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:46 p.m.

    DALTON, Minn. — The Red River Valley Regional Bomb Squad is disposing of about 25 sticks of dynamite Friday, Dec. 30, found at a rural residence along the Otter Tail and Grant county line, an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

    The dynamite was discovered about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in a shed near the home in the 28,000 Block of 100th Street, Lt. Keith Van Dyke said.

    Van Dyke said a person was cleaning out the shed after a relative had died and discovered the dynamite. The person reporting the find then sought help in disposing of the explosives.

    Van Dyke said that the last such find of dynamite in the county was about four years ago. He said such stashes are still found because hardware stores used to sell dynamite until the 1960s or 1970s.

