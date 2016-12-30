Search
    Manhunt underway for suspected MN shooter considered armed and dangerous

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:21 a.m.

    A massive manhunt is under way for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

    Authorities are looking for 27-year-old Matthew Allard of Breckenridge, Minn. They say he shot man at a home at 130 North 12th Street in Breckenridge around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

    By the time police on arrived on scene, the suspect had fled.

    Officers found the victim inside the house. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

     The victim's name and condition haven't been released. Other details, including a motive, have not been released.

    If you have information, call police.

